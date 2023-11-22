Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $5.75 Million Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,379,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $352,594,000 after buying an additional 586,872 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones lowered The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $286.50 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.97 and a 200-day moving average of $281.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.09. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

