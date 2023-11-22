Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,022 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.13% of AMC Networks worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in AMC Networks by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 213,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AMC Networks by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,059,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after purchasing an additional 189,653 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AMC Networks by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,398 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in AMC Networks by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in AMC Networks by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.77 million, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $27.46.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.54. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

AMCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

