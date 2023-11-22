Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 939 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $103.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.70.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Get Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.