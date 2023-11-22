Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 973 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,239,000 after buying an additional 24,149 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,200,000 after buying an additional 207,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Pacific Land

In other Texas Pacific Land news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 100 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,851.77, for a total transaction of $185,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 103 shares of company stock worth $185,461. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPL

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,641.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,799.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,620.33. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $1,266.21 and a 12 month high of $2,668.98.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.