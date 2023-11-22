Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 6,997 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,997 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 2,073.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 600.0% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Allstate Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $134.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.11. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.