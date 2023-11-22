Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 8,876 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,876 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 39,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.53. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.53.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

