General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco grew its stake in General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $119.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $130.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.26. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.86.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

