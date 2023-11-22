General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 956,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,052 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.09% of General Electric worth $105,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in General Electric by 265.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 72,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 52,503 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 22.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 383,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,385,000 after acquiring an additional 70,497 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 49.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in General Electric by 38.0% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.68. The company had a trading volume of 311,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,229. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.86. The stock has a market cap of $130.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $120.74.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

