Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,756,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.90% of ConocoPhillips worth $2,354,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the second quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.2% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 646,049 shares of company stock valued at $78,636,116 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,665,368. The stock has a market cap of $134.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.76. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $129.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

