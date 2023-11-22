Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,619,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 575,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,250,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.18.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,208,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,018,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.77. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

