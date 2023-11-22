Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.17 Billion Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,952,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,689 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Starbucks worth $2,168,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.1 %

SBUX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,353. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.70.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

