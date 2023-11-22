Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.45 Billion Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 769,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,452,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 118,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.77.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.68. 34,896,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,930,191. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $196.29 billion, a PE ratio of 993.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

