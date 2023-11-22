Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,371,505 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,349,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.96% of Verizon Communications worth $3,055,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after buying an additional 136,512,194 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14,194.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,221,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $37.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,402,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,043,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $156.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

