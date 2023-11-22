Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,875,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 171,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 718,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,415,000 after purchasing an additional 49,106 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 136.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 142,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after buying an additional 82,037 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,653. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.36. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

