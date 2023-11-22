Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 254,968 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,968 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.9% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.85% of Exxon Mobil worth $7,930,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.35. 6,968,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,890,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

