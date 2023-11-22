Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 388,258 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,430,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

UPS traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.35. The stock had a trading volume of 654,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,678. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

