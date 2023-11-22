Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 74,448 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,557,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 74,448 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.6% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.74% of Chevron worth $5,108,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,732,044,000 after acquiring an additional 199,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Chevron Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.29. 2,948,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,348,998. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.02. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $270.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.