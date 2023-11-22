GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 56,868 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

GeoWealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 2.4% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. GeoWealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $22,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 73,798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

