GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GTLB. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.21.

GitLab Stock Down 1.9 %

GitLab stock opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.34 and a beta of 0.19. GitLab has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $58.70.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. GitLab’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $7,509,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 290,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,416,057. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $7,509,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 701,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,216,334. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in GitLab by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $1,441,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in GitLab by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 51,977 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in GitLab by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in GitLab by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

