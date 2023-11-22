Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.92

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.92 and last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 48044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $635.12 million, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 111.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 26,949 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 105.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 17,106 shares during the period.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

