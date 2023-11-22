Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.78

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.78 and last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 222891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.46.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $704.53 million, a PE ratio of -173.29 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average is $27.42.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,113,079 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $31,122,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 601,386 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 58,822 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 569,761 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 134,420 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 58.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,713 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 203,905 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.