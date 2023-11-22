Golar LNG Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
Golar LNG has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Golar LNG to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.
Golar LNG Stock Performance
GLNG opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.53. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $25.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 13.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,774 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Golar LNG by 6.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.
Golar LNG Company Profile
Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.
Read More
