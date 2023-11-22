Golar LNG Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Golar LNG has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Golar LNG to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG Stock Performance

GLNG opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.53. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $25.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLNG shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Golar LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Golar LNG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 13.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,774 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Golar LNG by 6.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.