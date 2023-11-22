Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

GLNG opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.71. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Trading of Golar LNG

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 13.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,774 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Golar LNG by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 6.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLNG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Golar LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

