Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.
Golar LNG Stock Performance
GLNG opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.71. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Golar LNG Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLNG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Golar LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.
Golar LNG Company Profile
Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.
