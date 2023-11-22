Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th.

Golden Ocean Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 93.4% per year over the last three years. Golden Ocean Group has a dividend payout ratio of 43.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $10.58.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $153.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.90 million. Research analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

