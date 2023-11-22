Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,194 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Franco-Nevada worth $32,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV opened at $116.92 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $116.38 and a 52 week high of $161.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.12. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

