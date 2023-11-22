Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,640 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $26,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2,781.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 247.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.56. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.65.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

