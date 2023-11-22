Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,180 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of VeriSign worth $26,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $26,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,522 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign stock opened at $212.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.94. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.44 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.69.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

