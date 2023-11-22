Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.17% of Teradyne worth $28,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Teradyne by 231.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2,285.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $91.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.19 and a 200 day moving average of $101.06. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.43%.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

