Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 266.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,675 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.20% of CF Industries worth $27,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 43,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 26,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in CF Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

CF stock opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $109.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.01 and its 200 day moving average is $76.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

