Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $25,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,988 shares of company stock worth $6,615,678 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.88.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

SWKS opened at $93.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.37%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

