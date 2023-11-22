Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 11,868 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,868 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Align Technology worth $25,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Align Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $769,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.60.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.0 %

ALGN stock opened at $215.30 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.76.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Stories

