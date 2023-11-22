Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 35,563 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,563 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Centene worth $29,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 1,401.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Centene by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Centene by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Centene by 10.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $87.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.39.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

