Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,589 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of United Rentals worth $28,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in United Rentals by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 46.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $466.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $492.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.