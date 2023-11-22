Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 486 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $27,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $242.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.25. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WTW shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Willis Towers Watson Public

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.