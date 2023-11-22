Guess? (NYSE:GES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Guess? had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Guess? updated its Q4 guidance to $1.53-$1.60 EPS.

Guess? Stock Down 1.8 %

Guess? stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91. Guess? has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Guess?’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Guess? in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Guess? in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 6,896 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $158,814.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,554.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess?

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 732.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 40.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

