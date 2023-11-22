Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 3,168 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $28,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Stock Performance
AMT traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.12. 414,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a PE ratio of 129.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.60 and its 200 day moving average is $182.70. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57.
American Tower Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Tower
About American Tower
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than American Tower
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.