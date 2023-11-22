Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,804 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.5% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $61,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 703.2% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.57.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.36. 876,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,135,718. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.22 and its 200 day moving average is $165.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market cap of $140.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

