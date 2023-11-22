Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 1,484 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $35,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,546,024 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,410,038,000 after buying an additional 444,629 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 121,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $58,396,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 32,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,534,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.90.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.4 %

UNH traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $541.75. 635,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,153. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $553.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $521.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.15. The stock has a market cap of $501.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

