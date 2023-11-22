Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 2,505 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Prologis makes up approximately 0.6% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Prologis worth $70,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Prologis by 69,785.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,193,000 after buying an additional 7,892,082 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 12,581.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,168,000 after buying an additional 5,715,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $333,749,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Prologis Trading Up 0.6 %

Prologis stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.25. 877,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.28.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

