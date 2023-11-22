Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,138 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,806 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Palo Alto Networks worth $40,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $204,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after buying an additional 715,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.58.

Shares of PANW traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,210. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $268.10. The stock has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 150.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.17.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total value of $78,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,334.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total transaction of $78,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,334.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,169 shares of company stock valued at $42,467,123 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

