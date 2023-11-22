Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $30.94 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $30,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. United Bank raised its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Analog Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.36.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.65. 1,044,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,943. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $200.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

About Analog Devices



Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

