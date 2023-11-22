Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,941 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $50,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,841,000 after buying an additional 135,510 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,240,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,589,000 after buying an additional 104,875 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 458,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,127,000 after buying an additional 121,064 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,264. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.24. The firm has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.72.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

