Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $30,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 433.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 750.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,346.21.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,191,847.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,989 shares of company stock valued at $15,303,166. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,149.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,161. The firm has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,907.38 and a 1 year high of $3,251.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,002.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,901.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.37 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

