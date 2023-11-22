Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,457 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $33,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 6.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in Cummins by 0.7% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 1.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,264. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.04 and a 200 day moving average of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

