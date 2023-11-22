Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,337 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $801.93. 64,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,138. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $668.00 and a fifty-two week high of $853.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $816.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $782.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total value of $5,216,076.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,103,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total value of $5,216,076.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,103,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,335 shares of company stock worth $7,791,203 over the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

