Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Gap Down to $38.21

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.21, but opened at $37.14. Halliburton shares last traded at $37.28, with a volume of 706,308 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $722,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,715. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% in the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

