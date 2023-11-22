Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $102.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Hamilton Lane traded as high as $94.65 and last traded at $94.60, with a volume of 1876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.31.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hamilton Lane Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.15 and a 200-day moving average of $83.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.36%.
Hamilton Lane Company Profile
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.
