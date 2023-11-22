Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $102.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Hamilton Lane traded as high as $94.65 and last traded at $94.60, with a volume of 1876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.31.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.15 and a 200-day moving average of $83.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.36%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

