HAP Trading LLC Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

HAP Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 87.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,468 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 1.4% of HAP Trading LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:FDX traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $256.63. 309,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.97. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $162.61 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

