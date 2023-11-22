HAP Trading LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

HAP Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,573 shares during the period. Trip.com Group makes up 0.6% of HAP Trading LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 7,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Up 6.3 %

TCOM stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.86. 7,690,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,530,568. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.61. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $43.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 8.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

TCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trip.com Group

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.