HAP Trading LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in U. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 635.3% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 706,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,202,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,211,394 shares in the company, valued at $128,455,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 706,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,202,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 968,337 shares of company stock valued at $28,155,257. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on U. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Unity Software Stock Up 1.3 %

U traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $28.78. 3,903,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,273,405. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

